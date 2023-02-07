helphands
Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

 Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

 American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

 Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.

 Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

 Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

 El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

 Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

 Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

 Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

 Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

 Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.

 Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

 Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

 Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

 Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

 PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

 Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

 Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

 TESSA — tessacs.org.

 USO — uso.org.

 Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.

 Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

 Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

