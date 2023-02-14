Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-447-1806, ext. 100, crossfireministries.org, volunteer@crossfireministires.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Goodwill of Colorado — Grace, gvigil@goodwillcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic & Pharmacy — openbiblemedical.org, 719-475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
