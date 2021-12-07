helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info @dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.

• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

