Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info @dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.
• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mercy’s Gate — mercysgatecs.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.