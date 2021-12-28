Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfire ministries.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
