Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 719-650-4336, crossfire ministries.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

Star Bar Players — 719-357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

USOuso.org. Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

