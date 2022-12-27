helphands
Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs —  aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

 American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

 Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.

 Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

 Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

 Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

 Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.

 Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.

 Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

 Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.

 Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

 PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

 Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.

 PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

 TESSA —  tessacs.org.

 USO — uso.org.

 Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.

 Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

 Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

 Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

