Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
—
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.