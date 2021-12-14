helphands

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

