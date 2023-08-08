Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, [email protected].
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, [email protected].
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.
• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic & Pharmacy — 719-475-0972, openbiblemedical.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, [email protected].
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.
• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sheppard Arts Institute — sheppardarts.org.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org. Donations for thrift stores being accepted. Go online for information: silverkey.org/thrift-store.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, [email protected].
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.
• USO — uso.org.
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, [email protected].
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
—
Email items at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only