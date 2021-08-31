Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814. • Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
