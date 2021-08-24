helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

