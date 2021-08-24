Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
