Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• El Paso County Parks — 719-520-6983.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.

• Food to Power — 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller Countytellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Old Colorado City History Center — Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies

warmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

