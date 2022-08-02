Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.
• El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.
• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
