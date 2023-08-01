helphands
Getty Images

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — [email protected].

 American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.

 Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

 Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.

 Crossfire Ministries — 719-447-1806, ext. 100, crossfireministries.org, [email protected].

 Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

 District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, da4colorado.gov.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, [email protected], dreamcenters.com.

 Earthseeds — 719-354-3434.

 El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — [email protected].

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; forgeevolution.org.

 Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

 Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

 Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

 Goodwill of Colorado — Grace, [email protected].

 Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.

 Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

 Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.

 Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Trolley Museum — 719-475-9508, [email protected].

 Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, [email protected].

 Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

 StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

 The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

 Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

 Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, [email protected].

Email items at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].

Tags