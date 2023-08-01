Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — [email protected].
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 719-447-1806, ext. 100, crossfireministries.org, [email protected].
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, da4colorado.gov.
• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, [email protected], dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — 719-354-3434.
• El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — [email protected].
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; forgeevolution.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Goodwill of Colorado — Grace, [email protected].
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Trolley Museum — 719-475-9508, [email protected].
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, [email protected].
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, [email protected].
—
Email items at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only