helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — colorado rangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Dream Centers — 719-247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

• Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 719-526-7144.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 719-301-6778, honorflight soco.net.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heart — project angelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Volunteers of America

voacolorado.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments