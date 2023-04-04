helphands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

 American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

 Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

 Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.

 Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• COSILoveYou — Volunteers needed for Spring CityServe April 28-29. Registration: cosiloveyou.com.

 Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.

 Crossfire Ministries — 719-447-1806, ext. 100, crossfireministries.org, volunteer@crossfireministires.org.

 Energy Resource Center — 719-591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Forge Evolution — Formerly Teen Court; springsteencourt.org.

 Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Old Colorado City History Center — Leave message for Barb Sweat, 719-636-1225.

• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.

 Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

 Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

 Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

 Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 719-632-6189, ppjpc.org.

 Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.

 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Alex Lightfoot, 719-471-1814.

 Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.

 SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

 Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.

 Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Special Olympics Colorado — specialolympicsco.org/getinvolved/volunteer.

 Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

 The PLACE — 719-630-3223, theplacecos.org.

 Women Build — 719-475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

