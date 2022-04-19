Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 719-635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 719-447-9898, casappr.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 719-785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 719-520-7216.
• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 719-632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 719-685-5089.
• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 719-329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 719-475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 719-471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 719-636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 719-632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• USO — uso.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 719-475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.