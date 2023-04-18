Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 719-520-6387.

• Envida — 719-633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Goodwill of Colorado — gvigil@goodwillcolorado.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County — tellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 719-471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Habitat ReStore Earth Day Donation Drive — Donations of new and gently used construction supplies, furniture, lawn and garden items, tools, and other home goods accepted 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday at 411 S. Wahsatch Ave. or 6250 Tutt Blvd. Pickup of two or more items available: pikespeakhabitat.org/restore-donations-pickup.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 719-475-9508.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

• Play­Date Behavioral Interventions — 719-465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 719-282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 719-444-1012.

• StableStrides — 719-495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 719-573-7447.

• The Salvation Army — 719-636-3891, tsacs.org.

• USO — uso.org.

• Western Museum of Mining & Industry — Loretta Howden, 719-488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 719-475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

—

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.