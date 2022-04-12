helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Courtside Ministries — 719-473-8603.

Crossfire Ministriesvolunteer@crossfire ministries.org.

District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 719-574-1915.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 719-354-3434.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 719-520-6996.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 719-365-5298.

• Mercy’s Gatemercysgatecs.org.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 719-219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Center — 719-531-9400, peakparent.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 719-556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 719-444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 719-632-3563.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 719-633-4991.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Spring CityServe 2022 — Many volunteer opportunities throughout the city, April 30 and May 7; cosiloveyou.com.

Women’s Resource Agency — 719-471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 719-447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments