Contact organizations about opportunities.

 Alzheimer’s Association — 719-266-8773.

 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

 Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808. 

 Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

 Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 719-477-1515.

 Disability Services of Colorado — 719-574-9002.

 District Attorney’s Office — 719-520-6037, da4colorado.gov.

 El Paso County Parks — Dana, 719-520-6983.

 Family Attachment Center — 719-632-3204.

 Family Life Services — 719-632-4661, flscs.org.

 First Visitor — peakvista.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 719-582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

 Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 719-219-0108.

 Gateway Prayer Garden — 719-574-0500.

 Greccio Housing — greccio.org.

 Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

 Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.

 Interfaith Hospitality Network — 719-329-1244.

 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 719-634-5439.

• MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 719-685-1861.

• Marian House — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 719-635-7925.

 Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 719-481-3175.

• Mercy's Gate — mercysgatecs.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 719-633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 719-473-8477.

• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.

 Partners in Housing — Jillian Birchmeier, 719-325-5830, jbirchmeier@partnersinhousing.org.

 Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 719-457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.

 Senior Mobile Dental — 719-310-3315.

 Springs Recovery Connection — 719-465-2295, srchope.org.

 TESSA — tessacs.org.

 Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.

 Warm Hearts - Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

