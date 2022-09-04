September
Suits for Troops — Business attire needed for men and women military members transitioning from the military to civilian careers, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Go online for details: rrbsm.webs.com.
Ian Munsick — With Corey Kent, to benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m. Sunday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m. Thursday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Night of White Lights — To benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 6-10 p.m. Friday, secret location will be announced the night before event. Tickets: tinyurl.com/srftwyeu.
Spencer Miller Tribute Roping — To benefit the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, 9 a.m. Saturday, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; tinyurl.com/4ttj9w2a.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: special olympicsco.org/event/springs pull.
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.
Guns & Hoses Soccer Match — Played in honor of fallen ElPaso County sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, to benefit All Clear Foundation, following Switchbacks FC vs. Detroit City FC game, Saturday, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: switchbacksfc.com.
Lt. Col. Michael “Bo” Cruz Memorial Clay Shoot — To benefit Al Kaly Provost Guard, 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: 719-640-2837.
Bruce Forman & Wayne Wilkinson — To benefit Community Cultural Collective, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11, Hillside Gardens, 1006 W. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4swf8uah.
Charity Cribbage Night — To benefit Kids on Bikes, 5 p.m. Sept. 15, Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St.; 719-203-4743.
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide-prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
Boy Scouts of America Eagles for Eagles Golf Tourney — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road. Registration: 719-219-2915, pathwaytotherockies.org.
Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival — To benefit First Tee — Southern Colorado, 2-5 p.m. Sept. 24, Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road. Tickets: firstteesoco.org/tees-tacos-tequila.
Harvest Celebration — To benefit Food to Power, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24, Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/9df3h7hh.
Flight Gala — Live Auction — To benefit the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
Steve Burnside Memorial Golf Tournament — To provide a one-time scholarship to a student from Ellicott, Calhan and Peyton high schools, 7 a.m. Sept. 25, Antler Creek Golf Course, 9650 Antler Creek Drive, Falcon. Registration: Derek Burnside, 719-649-4203, Chad Burnside, 719-491-4433.
No Good Deed: A Diabolically Charitable Comedy Show — To benefit TESSA, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: looneescc.com.
Tails & Tunes — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 29, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/tails.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthe mesa.org.
National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: nmdr.org/happening-now.
Early Connections Learning Centers 125 Anniversary Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 1, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y69kkm5b.
A Night in the Wild West — To benefit the YMCA, 6 p.m. Oct. 6, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ ym44k8ns.
NAMIWalks — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Monument Valley Park, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sxmybp4.
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Cowgirls Against Cancer — 5:30-8:830 p.m. Oct. 13, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: cowgirls againstcancer.org.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com
Vintner Dinner — To benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracy center.org/vintner-dinner.
November
Bear Creek Nature Center Bear Run: Fun Run & Walk Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5, Bear Creek Regional Park Headquarters, 2022 Creek Crossing Road. Registration: elpasoco.com/bearrun.
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
