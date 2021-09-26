September
Fall Art Show — To benefit Friends of Mueller State Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; friendsof muellersp.com/fall-art-show.
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill’s Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
October
”Lightbox: Art Show & Fundraiser” — To benefit AIGA Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com/events/lightbox-art-show-fundraiser.
Drive for Hope Golf Tournament — To benefit Hometown Hero Outdoors, Friday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/e9tnz98r.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9 a.m. Saturday, Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: alz.org/walk.
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit the Pikes Peak Blues Community, noon Saturday, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.com.
Voices Against Abuse Concert — With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs to benefit TESSA, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 3, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets tinyurl.com/3nfev6va.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, Oct. 4. Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhc southerncolorado.org.
Chihuahua-Small Dog Rescue Virtual Sweet 16 Party Auctions — Silent auction Oct. 4-9, with life auction 8-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Registration: betterunite.com/chihuahua- smalldogrescuesweet16party.
Virtual Ally Up — Access, Equity & Power — To benefit Inside Out Youth Services, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Registration: insideoutys.org/allyup.
Creating Community Breakfast or Happy Hour — To benefit Citizens Project, breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m. or happy hour, 6-7 p.m. Oct.7. Attend virtually or at a small group gathering across the community. Registration: citizensproject.org.
Cowgirls & Cocktails — To benefit Cowgirls Against Cancer, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Power Gold Camp Road. Registration: cowgirls againstcancer.org.
NAMIWalks Colorado Springs — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9, Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3cbnsjtz.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsof cmsp.org.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Fur Ball — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Registration: hsppr.org/events/fur-ball-2021.
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Reservations: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
Griffith’s Kitchen Gala Comedy Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: griffithcenters.org/gkgala2021.
Virtual A Taste of Life — Celebration of food and drink to benefit Project Angel Heart, 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/2temfhss.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Day of Giving & Golfing — To benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/p8kj6hc.
Painting with a Cause — To benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10, Story Church, 2520 Airport Road, $35. Registration: kbflc.org.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoor tourney.
100+ Women Who Care — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100women whocaretrilakes.com.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: one.bidpal.net/ 24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Luncheon and Fashion Show Fundraiser — 11 a.m. Oct. 27, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Paid reservations required by Oct. 18: tinyurl.com/hyarv9t8.
Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30, Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health- fitness/races/creepy-crawl-5k.
November
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Nov. 19-20, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — To benefit El Pomar Foundation and The Empty Stocking Fund, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Tickets: worldarena.com.
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
December
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
