September

Ambassadors for Hope Charity Golf Tournament — To benefit Reclaiming Hope, 7:30 a.m. Monday, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: ambassadorsforhopecos.com.

Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Foundation Night at the Ranch — 5 p.m. Thursday, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: rmylf.org.

Fall Harvest Fest — To benefit McAllister Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-635-7925.

Mad Hatter Tea Party — To benefit Harley's Hope and Safe Place for Pets, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 24, Red Rocks Barn, 2700 Robinson St. Tickets: madhatterteaparty.squarespace.com.

Charity Hockey Game — To benefit HBA Cares and Colorado Springs Tigers, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 29, Sertich Ice Center, 1705 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: cshba.com/events/hba-cares-hockey-event-2.

Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: act.alz.org/cos.

Latina Voices — Recognizes the leadership, civic engagement and dynamic role Latina women play in the Pikes Peak community, 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 30, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/mrxhe6ac.

Karma on Tap — To benefit StableStrides, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 30, Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/5fwdtu3s.

Blues on the Mesa — To benefit the Colorado Blues Society, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., with VIP party 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 30, with Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.org.

Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Club Golf Ball Drop — To benefit Santa Fe Baseball Field and other Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary service projects, 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Santa Fe Baseball Field, 99 Santa Fe Ave., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p8s2hab.

Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy — To benefit Zach's Place, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org.

National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: nmdr.org/happening-now.

October

Blessing of the Animals — To benefit TCRAS, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1, St. David's Episcopal Church, 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park. Pets must be leashed and vaccinated; 719-687-9195.

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhopefoundation.org/events.

Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdh5nrx4.

Gems of Hope Charity Dinner — To benefit the Cerebral Palsy Association, 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, DoubleTree Hotel, 1175 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: cpappr.org/cerebral-palsy-events.

Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: coloradospringschamberedc.com.

CPCD Community Giving Event — Featuring The Chair Project, 7 a.m. or 5 p.m. Oct. 11, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/3965bdvx.

Golf Classic — To benefit The Empty Stocking Fund, 11 a.m. Oct. 13, Country Club of Colorado, 125 E. Clubhouse Drive. Registration: 719-575-9881, [email protected].

"Beyond the Grave: An Evening with Bram Stoker" — Presented by Evergreen Heritage and Front Range Theatre Co., to benefit conservation projects at Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries, 5-9:30 p.m., with guided tours departing every 30 minutes, Oct. 13-14, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycy6fzum.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's 145 Annual Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5esd3xk7.

Munchkin Market — To benefit Ute Pass MOPS - Mothers of Preschoolers, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 19, noon-7 p.m. Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org/munchkin-market.

Koats4Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road; koats4kids.org.

Omega Showboat Extravaganza — Presented by Xi Pi Chapter & the Omega Uplift Foundation to fund high school scholarships and endowed Colorado College scholarship, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: axs.com.

Night at the Library Fundraising Event — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Tickets: ppld.org/night-at-the-library.

Sober Soiree — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21, Meanwhile Block Barrel Building, 114 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/26mubryw.

26th Annual Vintner Dinner — To benefit the Children's Literacy Center, Oct. 21, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Go online for times. Tickets: one.bidpal.net/26thvintnerdinner.

Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake. Registration: ppymca.org/raceseries.

November

Ronald McDonald House Charities Radiothon — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, on 95.1 Cat County; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution (formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court), 6:30 p.m., Norris Penrose Events Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/bddct6dd.

Bear Run: Fun Run & Walk Fundraiser — 10 a.m. Nov. 4, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/bearrun.

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/raceseries.

December

Jingle Job 5K — To benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9, Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain. Registration: ppymca.org/raceseries.

