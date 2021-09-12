September
Harley’s Harvest Bazaar — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; 495-6083, info@harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Reservations: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, National Museum of WWII Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration required: specialolympicsco.org/event/ springspull.
The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/cxts68px.
Race Against Suicide — In-person and virtual 5K to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Sept. 19, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle. Registration: pikespeaksuicideprevention.org.
St. Francis of Assisi Charity Golf Tournament — Sept. 20, Red Hawk Ridge at Castle Rock, 2156 Red Hawk Ridge Drive, Castle Rock. Registration: tinyurl.com/37294fhy.
Hope Never Ends — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 W. Raven Mine Drive., Suite 200. Registration: homewardpp.org.
Where The Wild Things Are Dinner — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Reservations: earlyconnections.org/wildthings.
Noche De Baile Scholarship Fundraising Dance — To benefit underserved and underrepresented students seeking higher education, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25, Westside Eagles, 1050 S. 21st St. Tickets: elcincodemayo.org.
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill’s Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m. Sept. 29, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
October
Drive for Hope Golf Tournament — To benefit Hometown Hero Outdoors, Oct. 1, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/e9tnz98r.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9 a.m. Oct. 2, Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: alz.org/walk.
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit the Pikes Peak Blues Community, noon Oct. 2, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.com.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, Oct. 4. Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhc southerncolorado.org.
Virtual Ally Up — Access, Equity & Power — To benefit Inside Out Youth Services, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Registration: insideoutys.org/allyup.
NAMI Walks Colorado Springs — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9, Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3cbnsjtz.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsof cmsp.org.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Sweet 16 Party — To benefit Chihuahua & Small Dog Rescue, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Colorado Springs Masonic Hall, 1150 Panorama Drive. Registration required: tinyurl.com/eets4fb5.
Griffith’s Kitchen Gala Comedy Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: griffithcenters.org/gkgala2021.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoor tourney.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: one.bidpal.net/24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
November
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Nov. 19-20, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
