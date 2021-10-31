October
Manitou Art Center’s Big Loud Silent Auction — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/6mut22rz.
Silver Key Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Through Sunday. Go online for information: silverkey.org/bountifulbags.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Online Coffee Fundraiser — Through Nov. 15: santa-bob.org.
November
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.
Hoedown for Heroes — To benefit veterans, military and their families, 6-11 p.m. Friday, Boot Barn, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: hoedown heroes.givesmart.com.
”In Plain Sight” Art Show — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8, Penrose Public Library, Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 W. Pikes Peak Ave. parking lot entrance; llowrey@homeward pikespeak.org.
Clay Time: Shooting for Safe Passage — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3we4xwvf.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 6, Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations required for a group of six or more: santa-bob.org.
Wags & Wishes Gala — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tcrascolorado.org/events.
In Vino Veritas for Veterans — With wine and hors d'oeuvres to benefit National Veterans Vocational Village, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 11, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.
Bear Run — Fun run and walk fundraiser, 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-11 p.m. Nov. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: newbornhope.org/events tickets/colorado-springs.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Nov. 15, Mod Pizza, 4465 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Peak Vista’s Breakfast of Champions — With guest speaker Paralympic gold medalist Erin Popovich, 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 19, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations required: peakvista.org/boc.
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Nov. 19-20, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
Holiday for Hope — With dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction and more to benefit Empty Stocking Fund , 6:30-11 p.m. Nov. 20, The Venue at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $125 and up. Tickets required: emptystockingfundco.org/holidays.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Bike/Toy Drive — Nov. 20, Banning Lewis Ranch Vista Water Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., Fountain. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — To benefit El Pomar Foundation and The Empty Stocking Fund, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Tickets: worldarena.com.
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
December
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Giveaway — 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; santa-bob.org.
