October
Big Loud Silent Auction — To benefit Manitou Art Center, through Oct. 31; tinyurl.com/4p86fhyd.
November
Hoedown for Heroes — To benefit military, veterans and their families, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: hoedownheroes.givesmart.com.
Surviving the Storm Fundraising Gala — To benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 6 p.m. Nov. 4, The Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Tickets: tinyurl.com/rkhmam67.
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 4, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: tinyurl.com/36f3eb5m.
”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefitting Homeward Pikes Peak, Nov. 4-26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Bear Creek Nature Center Bear Run: Fun Run & Walk Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5, Bear Creek Regional Park Headquarters, 2022 Creek Crossing Road. Registration: elpasoco.com/bearrun.
Grapes of Gratitude Competitive Wine Tasting — To benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, The Next Us, 525 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: eventsby kelleynco.com/grapes-of-gratitude.
Wags & Wishes Benefit Dinner & Auction — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 5, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Drive. Reservations: tcrascolorado.org/wags-and- wishes-2022.
Murder Speaks Easy Murder Mystery — To benefit Elite Equine Rescue, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Tickets: murderspeakseasycos.com.
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 8, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Registration: monument commtraining@gmail.com.
Breakfast of Champions — With five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, to benefit Peak Vista, 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 9, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org/boc.
Charity Wine Event — In Vino Veritas — To benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 10, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Reservations: Dirk, 719-488-3019
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 17, Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Tickets: homefrontmilitarynetwork.org.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3z572md2.
Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
YOT Club Holiday Benefit — 7-11 p.m. Nov. 19, The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/43fudms5.
December
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Dec. 3-4, Woodland Park. Tickets: wphht.org
