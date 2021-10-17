October
Manitou Art Center’s Big Loud Silent Auction — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 31, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/6mut22rz.
Silver Key Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Through Oct. 31. Go online for information: silverkey.org/bountifulbags.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Online Coffee Fundraiser — Through Nov. 15: santa-bob.org.
Food to Power Harvest Celebration — 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3pmvc736.
Day of Giving & Golfing — To benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/p8kj6hc.
Painting with a Cause — To benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Story Church, 2520 Airport Road, $35. Registration: kbflc.org.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/ broadmoortourney.
100+ Women Who Care — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
She Can Wrestle Gala & Auction — To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 5-9 p.m. Friday, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations required: wrestlelikeagirl.cheerfulgiving.com/e/she-can-wrestle-gala-and-auction.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: one.bidpal.net/24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
Art for André — To benefit the future St. André House at Sacred Heart Parish, 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2021 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 719-633-8711, sacredheartcos.org.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Luncheon and Fashion Show Fundraiser — 11 a.m. Oct. 27, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Paid reservations required by Monday: tinyurl.com/hyarv9t8.
Breakfast with Champions — To benefit the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, 7:30 a.m. in person (8:15 a.m. livestream), Oct. 29, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Tickets required. For in-person, tinyurl.com/2s26h4xe; for livestream, tinyurl.com/5ev9k2wy.
Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30, Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health- fitness/races/creepy-crawl-5k.
November
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.
”In Plain Sight” Art Show — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8, Penrose Public Library, Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 W. Pikes Peak Ave. parking lot entrance; llowrey@homewardpikespeak.org.
Clay Time: Shooting for Safe Passage — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3we4xwvf.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 6, Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations required for a group of six or more: santa-bob.org.
Wags & Wishes Gala — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tcrascolorado.org/events.
Bear Run — Fun run and walk fundraiser, 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-11 p.m. Nov. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: newbornhope.org/eventstickets/colorado-springs.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Nov. 15, Mod Pizza, 4465 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Nov. 19-20, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
Holiday for Hope — With dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction and more to benefit Empty Stocking Fund , 6:30-11 p.m. Nov. 20, The Venue at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $125 and up. Tickets required: emptystockingfundco.org/holidays.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Bike/Toy Drive — Nov. 20, Banning Lewis Ranch Vista Water Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., Fountain. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — To benefit El Pomar Foundation and The Empty Stocking Fund, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Tickets: worldarena.com.
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
December
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
