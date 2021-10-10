October
Manitou Art Center’s Big Loud Silent Auction — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 31, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/6mut22rz.
Silver Key Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Through Oct. 31. Go online for information: silverkey.org/bountifulbags.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Online Coffee Fundraiser — Through Nov. 15: santa-bob.org.
Friends of Muller State Park Firewood Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Mueller State Park, gate 36, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $60 for full short-bed pickup; $80 for full long-bed pickup; 719-687-2366, fofmsp.org.
Colorado Harvest Dinner — To benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, 5 p.m. Sunday, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Tickets: facebook.com/farmandartmarket.
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Reservations: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
Griffith’s Kitchen Gala Comedy Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Thursday, Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: griffithcenters.org/gkgala2021.
Virtual A Taste of Life — Celebration of food and drink to benefit Project Angel Heart, 7 p.m. Thursday. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/2temfhss.
Friendship Assembly of God Craft Fair — To benefit worldwide missionaries and local ministries, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 3685 New Center Point; tinyurl.com/fcsunxpd.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Food to Power Harvest Celebration — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 17, Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3pmvc736.
Day of Giving & Golfing — To benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/p8kj6hc.
Painting with a Cause — To benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19, Story Church, 2520 Airport Road, $35. Registration: kbflc.org.
Balltoberfest — Donate new sports ball to benefit Colorado Springs Police Department’s Play COS, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16, Scheels, 1226 Interquest Parkway; coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/play-cos.
Breit Awards Banquet — 3-6 p.m. Oct. 17, Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. Highway 24, Woodland Park. Reservations required by Monday: thecoalitionco.org.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoor tourney.
100+ Women Who Care — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100women whocaretrilakes.com.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Colorado Springs Mile and Festival — To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 8 a.m. with festival after run, Oct. 23, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Registration for run required: coloradosprings mile.com.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: one.bidpal.net/24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
Art for André — To benefit the future St. André House at Sacred Heart Parish, 4-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2021 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 719-633-8711, sacredheart cos.org.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Luncheon and Fashion Show Fundraiser — 11 a.m. Oct. 27, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Paid reservations required by Oct. 18: tinyurl.com/hyarv9t8.
National Mill Dog Rescue Virtual Gala — 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $10-$50. Registration: nmdr.org/event/nmdr-virtual-gala-2021.
Creepy Crawl 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30, Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health- fitness/races/creepy-crawl-5k.
November
Clay Time: Shooting for Safe Passage — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3we4xwvf.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 6, Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations required for a group of six or more: santa-bob.org.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Nov. 15, Mod Pizza, 4465 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Nov. 19-20, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
Holiday for Hope — With dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction and more to benefit Empty Stocking Fund , 6:30-11 p.m. Nov. 20, The Venue at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $125 and up. Tickets required: emptystockingfundco.org/holidays.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Bike/Toy Drive — Nov. 20, Banning Lewis Ranch Vista Water Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., Fountain. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — To benefit El Pomar Foundation and The Empty Stocking Fund, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Tickets: worldarena.com.
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
December
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.