November
Community Food Drive — Donations of nonperishable food items to benefit Tri-Lake Cares can be dropped off 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 15, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; tri-lakescares.org/donate/current-needs.
”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefiting Homeward Pikes Peak, through Nov. 26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
CSPD Military Coin or Patch — Available for purchase through Nov. 30, to honor military veterans with proceeds benefiting CSPD Cadet Program, available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/police-department.
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Registration: monument commtraining@gmail.com.
Breakfast of Champions — With five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, to benefit Peak Vista, 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org/boc.
Charity Wine Event — In Vino Veritas — To benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Reservations: Dirk, 719-488-3019.
”Azadi” — Dance and song extravaganza to benefit Indian Community of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m. Nov. 12, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: entcenter forthearts.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 17, Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Tickets: homefrontmilitarynetwork.org.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3z572md2.
Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
YOT Club Holiday Benefit — 7-11 p.m. Nov. 19, The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/43fudms5.
December
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Dec. 3-4, Woodland Park. Tickets: wphht.org
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@ gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.