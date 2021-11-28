December
Colorado Gives Day — Dec. 7; coloradogives.org/cogivesday.
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Giveaway — 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; santa- bob.org.
Gazette Charities — El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Through Jan. 21, go online for events and to make a donation: emptystockingfundco.org.
