November
CSPD Military Coin or Patch — Available for purchase through Wednesday, to honor military veterans with proceeds benefitting CSPD Cadet Program, available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/police- department.
Empty Stocking Fund — Through December. Go online for events and to make a donation: emptystocking fundco.org.
Yermande Senegalese Fundraiser — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Rockledge Lodge, 302 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2h8wjpu4.
December
Breakfast and Pawtraits with Santa — To benefit Sunrise Service Dogs, breakfast, 8 and 9 a.m. seatings, Pawtraits, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Under the Sun Dog Training & Daycare, 6540 Vincent Drive, to online for prices. Registration: utsdog.com.
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Saturday-Dec. 4, Woodland Park. Tickets: wphht.org.
Christmas Tree Festival Holiday Brunch — To benefit Ronald McDonald House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/5nfxtejh.
Gingerbread Run and Festival Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Region TimeBanks, 1 p.m. check-in, run at 2 p.m., festival 1-5 p.m. Dec. 4, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Registration: communityculturalcollective.org.
