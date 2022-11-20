November
Empty Stocking Fund — Through December. Go online for events and to make a donation: emptystocking fundco.org.
”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefiting Homeward Pikes Peak, through Saturday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
CSPD Military Coin or Patch — Available for purchase through Nov. 30, to honor military veterans with proceeds benefiting CSPD Cadet Program, available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/police-department.
December
Breakfast and Pawtraits with Santa — To benefit Sunrise Service Dogs, Breakfast, 8 and 9 a.m. seatings, Pawtraits, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 3, Under the Sun Dog Training & Daycare, 6540 Vincent Drive, to online for prices. Registration: utsdog.com.
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Dec. 3-4, Woodland Park. Tickets: wphht.org.
Gingerbread Run and Festival Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Region TimeBanks, 1 p.m. check-in, run at 2 p.m., festival 1-5 p.m. Dec. 4, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Registration: communityculturalcollective.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.