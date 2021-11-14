November
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Online Coffee Fundraiser — Through Monday: santa-bob.org.
Photo Sale — Framed fine giclée prints of local photographer Paul Kulik’s landscape photos on sale to benefit Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build, through Thursday, ReStore Northeast, 6250 Tutt Blvd.; pikespeakhabitat.org.
Yermande Senegalese Fundraiser — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Red Crags, 302 El Paso Blvd.; yermande.org.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Monday, Mod Pizza, 4465 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Peak Vista’s Breakfast of Champions — With guest speaker Paralympic gold medalist Erin Popovich, 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations required: peakvista.org/boc.
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Friday-Saturday, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
Holiday for Hope — With dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction and more to benefit Empty Stocking Fund , 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, The Venue at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $125 and up. Tickets required: emptystockingfundco.org/holidays.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Bike/Toy Drive — Saturday, Banning Lewis Ranch Vista Water Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., Fountain. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — To benefit El Pomar Foundation and The Empty Stocking Fund, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Tickets: worldarena.com.
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
December
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Giveaway — 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; santa-bob.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.