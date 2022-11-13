November
Empty Stocking Fund — Through December. Go online for events and to make a donation: emptystocking fundco.org.
Community Food Drive — Donations of nonperishable food items to benefit Tri-Lake Cares can be dropped off 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through Tuesday, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; tri-lakescares.org/donate/current-needs.
”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefiting Homeward Pikes Peak, through Nov. 26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
CSPD Military Coin or Patch — Available for purchase through Nov. 30, to honor military veterans with proceeds benefitting CSPD Cadet Program, available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/police-department.
Reclaiming Hope Benefit Country Music Concert — With games, kids events, giveaways and more, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; reclaiming-hope.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Tickets: homefrontmilitary network.org.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-10 p.m. Friday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3z572md2.
Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m. Friday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday; joysoftheseasonht.org.
YOT Club Holiday Benefit — 7-11 p.m. Saturday, The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/43fudms5.
December
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Dec. 3-4, Woodland Park. Tickets: wphht.org
