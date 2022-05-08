May
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — Hosted by the Senior Resource Council, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: seniorresourcecouncil.org.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. Friday, The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Benefit Concert — With Sandy Wells Band & Jeffrey Alan Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Horticultural Art Society Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Friday-May 21, HAS Cottage backyard, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
Junior Achievement Gala — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: 719-855-0344, cheryl.potman@ja.org.
Fundraising Ball — To benefit Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial, 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Tickets: memorial22.givesmart.com.
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. Saturday-May 15, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, 530 Communication Circle. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
Sports Corp Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. May 18, County Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration required by Wednesday: coloradospringssports.org.
Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment Scholarship Fundraiser — 5-6:45 p.m. May 18, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/ unstoppable-2022.
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m. May 18, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
Big Little Breakfast — To benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, 7:30-9:30 a.m. May 19, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: secure.qgiv.com/event/blb2022/register.
Rocky Mountain Scramble — To benefit military active-duty, veterans and their families, 1:30 p.m. May 19, The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: e.givesmart.com/events/nxK.
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m. May 19, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: rmpace.org.
Citizen Soldier Connection Gala — To benefit military veterans, active duty and their families, 6-10 p.m. May 20, Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive. Registration required by Thursday: 2022cscgala.givesmart.com.
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m. May 29, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
June
Sporting Clays Event — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 10, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 9 a.m.-noon June 11, Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive. Registration: bit.ly/dogjog2022.
Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m. June 11, Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle. Registration: aoafallen.org.
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak region, 6-8 p.m. June 11, St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument; petertherock.org.
Summer Fest: A Summer Afternoon of Song — To benefit Pikes Peak Opera League Scholarship Fund, 1-3 p.m. June 12, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m. June 15, downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
Senior Summit — To benefit local older adults with resources and services, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/5f2p4r8m.
Zoo Ball — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, online auction, 8 a.m. June 16-7 p.m. June 18; Zoo Ball, 5:30 p.m. June 18, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/support/zooball.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Moonlight on the Mountain — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-10 p.m. June 30, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9-10, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsgardentour.org.
Tri-Lakes Cares Fundraiser — CPR class, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
Party for the Parks — To benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The County Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
August
La Vida — To benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
September
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
October
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@ gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.