May
Becoming Americans — Presented by The Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance to benefit World Vision’s Ukraine Relief Effort, 7 p.m. Monday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3651.
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m. May 29, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
June
Sporting Clays Event — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhc southerncolorado.org.
Aiden’s Adventure 5K — To benefit Catamount Institute and Care and Share of Southern Colorado, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. June 4, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain. Registration: aidens adventure5k.com.
Children’s Chorale Fourth Anniversary Gala — 4:30-7 p.m. June 4, Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200. Reservations: 719-633-3562.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 10, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 9 a.m.-noon June 11, Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive. Registration: bit.ly/dogjog2022.
Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4 p.m., June 11, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m. June 11, Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle. Registration: aoafallen.org.
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak region, 6-8 p.m. June 11, St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument; petertherock.org.
Summer Fest: A Summer Afternoon of Song — To benefit Pikes Peak Opera League Scholarship Fund, 1-3 p.m. June 12, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m. June 15, downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
Senior Summit — To benefit local older adults with resources and services, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/5f2p4r8m.
Tee it Up Fore the Blue Golf Tournament — To benefit the Cañon City Police Department Members Benefit Fund and Shop with a Cop Program, 8 a.m. June 17, Four Mile Ranch Golf Club, 3501 Telegraph Trail, Cañon City. Registration and payment required by June 10: bjcerda@canoncity.org, emday@canoncity.org.
Zoo Ball — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, online auction, 8 a.m. June 16-7 p.m. June 18; Zoo Ball, 5:30 p.m. June 18, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/support/zooball.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Moonlight on the Mountain — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-10 p.m. June 30, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9-10, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsgardentour.org.
Tri-Lakes Cares Fundraiser — CPR class, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction Weekend — With golf tournament, Cowboy Ball and more to benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame & Museum of the American Cowboy, July 14-16. Tickets: prorodeohalloffame.com/induction-weekend.
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
Party for the Parks — To benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., July 16, field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The County Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
August
Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — To benefit El Paso County Nature Center, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 20, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Myron Stratton Home, 435 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessapasta22.givesmart.com.
La Vida — To benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
September
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.org.
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
