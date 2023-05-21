May

Woody & Millie Ingram Guest House at St. Francis Engraved Brick Fundraiser — Through July 5; fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/hbacares.

Camp Corral Fundraising Campaign — Supports children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment program, through July 9, Golden Corral restaurants; campcorral.org.

Unified Raffle — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, through July 28. Go online for prices and prizes: tinyurl.com/yak5xpr3.

Summit International Concours d' Elegance & Classic Car Show Registration — Register cars through Aug. 10, with portion of proceeds to benefit the American Heart Association; summitegllc.com.

Puppy Rescue Mission Fundraiser — With cornhole tournament and food sales, 2 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post 5, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

Pancake Breakfast — To benefit Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m. May 29, 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park; 303-647-2361.

June

Brewster's Battle at the Links — To benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 7:30 a.m. June 2, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Reservations: brewstersbattle.com.

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship Golf Scramble — 12:30-5 p.m. June 2, Eisenhower Silver Golf Course, 123 Golf Drive, Air Force Academy. Registration: springsalphas.org.

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m. June 2, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Kick-Off Concert — Hosted by Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation to benefit local military and their families with Exit West and Cody Cozz, 6 p.m. June 2, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yrr5zbdp.

Double Down Disc Golf Tournament — To benefit the Gold Belt Tour Scenic & Historic Byway, 10 a.m. June 3, Alta Vista Disc Golf Ranch, Victor. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2vu78m.

The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. June 3, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yckvvdsm.

Women Partnering Fundraiser — Meet and greet and concert by WireWood Station, noon-3:15 p.m. June 4, Mt. St. Francis, 7550 Assisi Heights. Tickets: 719-577-9404; womenpartnering.org.

Ballet Folklórico de la Raza Scholarship Poker Run — In honor of Connie Benavidez, starting at 10 a.m. June 10, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 143, 1050 S. 21st St. Registration: Gloria Benavidez-Villa, 719-355-0414.

Charity Cornhole Event — Hosted by the Woodland Park Pikes Peak Lions Club to benefit Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, noon June 10, Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Registration: Text 314-276-0648.

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m. June 10, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. June 10, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

Honoring the Brave Golf Scramble — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7 a.m. June 16, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/44wz9eme.

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m. June 23, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

Kick off the Summer with Forge — Noon-4 p.m. June 24, Forge Evolution Teen Center, 2132 E. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/mr28pjf7.

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-25, Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

July

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

The Cowboy Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 8 a.m. July 28, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com.

August

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5 and Oct. 7, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-6 p.m. Aug. 5, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.

2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 15, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Race Against Violence — 5K walk/run and activities to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m. Aug. 26, Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

September

Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, Sept. 9, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/planepull.

Pawtoberfest — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

October

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhopefoundation.org/events.

Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdh5nrx4.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

November

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

—

Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.