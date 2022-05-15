May
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 530 Communication Circle. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Heroes in Mental Health Golf Tournament — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: diversushealth.org/golf.
Charity Cribbage Night — To benefit The Place, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St. Registration: 719-203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com/events.
Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment Scholarship Fundraiser — 5-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kpwe.uccs.edu/ unstoppable-2022.
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
Big Little Breakfast — To benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: secure.qgiv.com/event/blb2022/register.
Rocky Mountain Scramble — To benefit military active-duty, veterans and their families, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: e.givesmart.com/events/nxK.
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: rmpace.org.
Military Appreciation Show 2022 and Ukraine Fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 719-265-6694, academyframesco.com.
Horticultural Art Society Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, HAS Cottage backyard, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
Stand with Ukraine — An evening of song, circus and variety to benefit the refugees of Ukraine, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.; themat.org.
Becoming Americans — Presented by The Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance to benefit World Vision’s Ukraine Relief Effort, 7 p.m. May 23, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3651.
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m. May 29, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
June
Sporting Clays Event — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Aiden’s Adventure 5K — To benefit Catamount Institute and Care and Share of Southern Colorado, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. June 4, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain. Registration: aidens adventure5k.com.
Children’s Chorale 4th Anniversary Gala — 4:30-7 p.m. June 4, Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200. Reservations: 719-633-3562.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 10, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 9 a.m.-noon June 11, Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive. Registration: bit.ly/dogjog2022.
Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m. June 11, Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle. Registration: aoafallen.org.
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak region, 6-8 p.m. June 11, St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument; petertherock.org.
Summer Fest: A Summer Afternoon of Song — To benefit Pikes Peak Opera League Scholarship Fund, 1-3 p.m. June 12, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m. June 15, downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
Senior Summit — To benefit older adults with resources and services, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/5f2p4r8m.
Tee it Up Fore the Blue Golf Tournament — To benefit the Cañon City Police Department Members Benefit Fund and Shop with a Cop Program, 8 a.m. June 17, Four Mile Ranch Golf Club, 3501 Telegraph Trail, Cañon City. Registration and payment required by June 10: bjcerda@canoncity.org, emday@canoncity.org.
Zoo Ball — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, online auction, 8 a.m. June 16-7 p.m. June 18; Zoo Ball, 5:30 p.m. June 18, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/support/zooball.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Moonlight on the Mountain — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-10 p.m. June 30, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9-10, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsgardentour.org.
Tri-Lakes Cares Fundraiser — CPR class, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
Party for the Parks — To benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The County Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
August
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 20, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
La Vida — To benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
September
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
October
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
