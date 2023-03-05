March

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays through March 31, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

JA Rock 'N Bowl Black Tie Bowling — To benefit Junior Achievement, Tuesday-Saturday, The Summit at InterQuest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: secure.qgiv.com/event/jarocknbowl-blacktie2023.

Friends of the Library Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, East Library Community Room, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; friendsofppld.org.

Bowl for the Green Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families' programs for adults with disabilities and their families, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org.

Books in the Park Casino Night — To benefit El Paso County Fair & Events Center, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Whittemore Building, Calhan. Tickets: elpasocountyfair.com/p/tickets.

Tenacity: Women in Conservation — Honoring four Colorado women, hosted by Palmer Land Conservancy, 5-7 p.m. March 15, Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: palmerland.org.

Catholic Charities Shamrock Shindig — 5:30-9 p.m. March 17, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Tickets: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.

Fashion Show and Shopping Event — To benefit Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18, Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: 719-884-1052, coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org.

Wine Tasting — To benefit North Colorado Springs Rotary Club, 5-7 p.m. March 18, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Tickets: tinyurl.com/dz5jxxzh.

Little Black Dress Gala — To benefit Junior League of Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m. March 22, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Reservations: jlcoloradosprings.org/little-black-dress.

From Heart to Hope — To benefit Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado and other charities, 6-10 p.m. March 25, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road. Tickets: buytickets.at/fromhearttohope/794149.

April

Culinary Passport — To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 1, The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive. Tickets: pikespeakchefs.com.

Masked 'Till Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer's, 7-11 p.m. April 1, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.

Light of Hope Fundraising Lunch — To benefit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 19, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ycxfb8eh.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

Colorado Springs Polar Plunge — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/events/plunge.

The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: laurelsmessage.org.

Fur Ball — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9:30 p.m. April 22, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: hsppr.org/furball.

Drag Show FUNraiser and Story Time — To benefit Lil' Miss Story Hour, noon-4 p.m. April 23, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: lilmissstoryhour.com.

Dare to Dream: Come to the Table Lunch — To benefit TOLI, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 27, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: toli.org/events.

May

Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — 4-7 p.m. May 3, Clay Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave. Tickets: seniorresourcecouncil.org/events/henjum-accolades.

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m. May 20, with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. May 20-21, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

June

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m. June 23, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

August

Opera Theatre of the Rockies 25th Anniversary Celebration — Honoring Martile Rowland, 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Ave. Tickets: operatheatreoftherockies.org.

