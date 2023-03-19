March

Pooch Playoffs National Competition and Fundraiser — Photo session offered by Karen Conrad Photography for $99, which will be donated to Victory Service Dogs, includes a keepsake canvas tote bag with photo and a good bag of treats, through today. Dogs will be entered into local competition, with prizes awarded and final winner moving onto national competition. Appointments: 719-210-3651, info@karenconradphotography.com.

Little Black Dress Gala — To benefit Junior League of Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Reservations: jlcoloradosprings.org/little-black-dress.

From Heart to Hope — To benefit Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado and other charities, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road. Tickets: buytickets.at/fromhearttohope/794149.

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. March 31, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

April

Everybunny Say "Cheese" Easter Photo Fundraiser — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 120. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3vtjn8f7.

Culinary Passport — To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 1, The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive. Tickets: pikespeakchefs.com.

Masked 'Till Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer's, 7-11 p.m. April 1, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.

Wirewood Station & Sandy Wells — To benefit Family of Christ, 7 p.m. April 14, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Light of Hope Fundraising Lunch — To benefit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 19, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ycxfb8eh.

100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes — 5 p.m. April 19, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

Forge Evolution (formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court) Luncheon — To benefit the new Forge Teen Center, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/28rhjek7.

Colorado Springs Polar Plunge — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/events/plunge.

The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m. April 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: laurelsmessage.org.

Fur Ball — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9:30 p.m. April 22, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: hsppr.org/furball.

Goodwill of Colorado's Annual Dinner — 6-9 p.m. April 26, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Circle. Reservations required by March 31: tinyurl.com/yckcs3c5.

Dare to Dream: Come to the Table Lunch — To benefit TOLI, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 27, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: toli.org/events.

Rendezvous at Latigo — To benefit Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 5 p.m. April 29, 13710 Hallelulah Trail, Elbert. Registration: atlatigo.com.

Wirewood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat's programs and missions, 6 p.m. April 30, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

May

Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — 4-7 p.m. May 3, Clay Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave. Tickets: seniorresourcecouncil.org/events/henjum-accolades.

Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12-13, May 19-20, HAS Cottage in Monument Valley Park,224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale.

An Evening with Goose — To benefit ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 6 p.m. May 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 103 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: prorodeohalloffame.com.

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m. May 20, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m. May 20, with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m. May 20-21, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

June

Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. June 10, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m. June 23, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-25, Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

August

Opera Theatre of the Rockies 25th Anniversary Celebration — Honoring Martile Rowland, 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Ave. Tickets: operatheatreoftherockies.org.

