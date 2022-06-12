June
Summer Fest: A Summer Afternoon of Song — To benefit Pikes Peak Opera League Scholarship Fund, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
Senior Summit — To benefit local older adults with resources and services, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/5f2p4r8m.
Zoo Ball — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, online auction, 8 a.m. Thursday-7 p.m. Saturday; Zoo Ball, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/support/zooball.
Teal Tee-Off Golf Tournament — To benefit Sue’s Gift-Gynecologic Cancer Support, 9 a.m. June 20, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: suesgift.org/teal-tee-off.
Honoring the Brave Golf Tournament — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 8 a.m. June 24, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration required by June 19: sostourneys.com.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Cheyenne Village’s Fundraising Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. June 27, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/2022-cv-golf.
Moonlight on the Mountain — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-10 p.m. June 30, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Registration: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
July
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9-10, various locations. Tickets: coloradosprings gardentour.org.
Tri-Lakes Cares Fundraiser — CPR class, 5-6 p.m. July 12, Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction Weekend — With golf tournament, Cowboy Ball and more to benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame & Museum of the American Cowboy, July 14-16. Tickets: prorodeohalloffame.com/induction-weekend.
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. July 15, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
Party for the Parks — To benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m. July 16, field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. July 19, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Riders 4 Children-Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
August
Boy Scouts of America Sporting Clays Classic — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: 719-219-2915, pathway totherockies.org.
Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Goodwill’s Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 18-20, Garden of the Gods Resort & Spa, 3320 Mesa Road; anenchantedweekend.com.
Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th Anniversary — Aug. 19, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 20, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Myron Stratton Home, 435 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessapasta22.givesmart.com.
La Vida — To benefit the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
September
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
Boy Scouts of America Eagles for Eagles Golf Tourney — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road. Registration: 719-219-2915, pathwaytotherockies.org.
Flight Gala — Live Auction — To benefit the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.org.
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
November
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
