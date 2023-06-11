June

New Backpacks Drive — To benefit COSILoveYou, through June 30, drop off donations to any Super Quality Cleaners; sqcleaners.com.

Benefit for Homes for Our Troops — Colorado Springs' Bubba's 33, 5807 Constitution Ave., will donate $1 for each Patriot Burger sold, through July 4; bubbas33.com.

Woody & Millie Ingram Guest House at St. Francis Engraved Brick Fundraiser — Through July 5; fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/hbacares.

Camp Corral Fundraising Campaign — Supports children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment program, through July 9, Golden Corral restaurants; campcorral.org.

Unified Raffle — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, through July 28. Go online for prices and prizes: tinyurl.com/yak5xpr3.

Summit International Concours d' Elegance & Classic Car Show Registration — Register cars through Aug. 10, with portion of proceeds to benefit the American Heart Association; summitegllc.com.

Window Glow Interiors — Bus tour of six of the area’s historic churches highlighting their Gilded Age stained glass windows, to benefit the Cañon City Golden Age Center and Florence Arts Council, 12:30-4 p.m. Monday, Bell Tower Cultural Center, 201 E. Second St., Florence. Registration: 719-784-2038.

Old Colorado City Dine & Thrive — To benefit Old Colorado City Partnership, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, The Fifty Niner, 2409 W. Colorado Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3b7m4k5j.

Honoring the Brave Golf Scramble — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7 a.m. Friday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/44wz9eme.

Sue's Gift Teal Tee-Off Charity Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. June 19, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: suesgift.org/teal-tee-off.

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m. June 23, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

Kick off the Summer with Forge — Noon-4 p.m. June 24, Forge Evolution Teen Center, 2132 E. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/mr28pjf7.

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-25, Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

Moonlight on the Mountain — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-10 p.m. June 29, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: tinyurl.com/54uca8pm.

July

An Evening with Trey Taylor Concert — To benefit the Children's Literacy Center, 5-10 p.m. July 13, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

The Cowboy Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 8 a.m. July 28, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com.

August

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5 and Oct. 7, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-6 p.m. Aug. 5, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.

2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 15, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Race Against Violence — 5K walk/run and activities to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m. Aug. 26, Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

September

Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, Sept. 9, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/planepull.

Pawtoberfest — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

October

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhopefoundation.org/events.

Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdh5nrx4.

November

City Aud Gala: Celebration 100 Years — With auction to benefit the City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/53trenxa.

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

