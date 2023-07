August

Summit International Concours d’ Elegance & Classic Car Show Registration — Register cars through Aug. 10, with portion of proceeds to benefit the American Heart Association; summitegllc.com.

JA Golf Classic — 7 a.m. Friday, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/2dxv5axv.

Steps in Empower — A walk to benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Saint Francis Campus, 2650 Parish View. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kaew6vp.

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 7, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military, 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 15, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 719-520-6387.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Philanthropy on the Farm Outdoor Farm-to-Table Dinner — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Reservations: [email protected] foundation.org.

Race Against Violence — 5K walk/run and activities to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m. Aug. 26, Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 26, TESSA 435 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/lyJ.

Fiesta! — Presented by Denver Brass to benefit One Simple Voice at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org.

September

Spencer Miller Tribute Roping — To benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, 9 a.m. Sept. 6, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; Natalie Field, 251-490-0744, tinyurl.com/2p8bk4pd.

Night of White Lights — To benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, location announced the evening before event. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yck3ccs5.

Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, Sept. 9, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/planepull.

Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4h6kjtcs.

Pawtoberfest — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: nmdr.org/happening- now.

October

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhope foundation.org/events.

Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdh5nrx4.

Gems of Hope Charity Dinner — To benefit the Cerebral Palsy Association, 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, DoubleTree Hotel, 1175 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: cpappr.org/cerebral-palsy-events.

Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7, US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p84xap3.

CPCD Community Giving Event — Featuring The Chair Project, 7 a.m. or 5 p.m. Oct. 11, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/3965bdvx.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region’s 145 Annual Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5esd3xk7.

Koats4Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road; koats4kids.org.

November

Ronald McDonald House Charities Radiothon — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, 95.1 Cat County; rmhcsouthern colorado.org

City Aud Gala: Celebration 100 Years — With auction to benefit the City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/53trenxa.

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: early connections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

