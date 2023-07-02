July

Benefit for Homes for Our Troops — Colorado Springs' Bubba's 33, 5807 Constitution Ave., will donate $1 for each Patriot Burger sold, through Tuesday; bubbas33.com.

Woody & Millie Ingram Guest House at St. Francis Engraved Brick Fundraiser — Through Wednesday; fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/hbacares.

Camp Corral Fundraising Campaign — Supports children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment program, through July 9, Golden Corral restaurants; campcorral.org.

Backpack Bash — To benefit COSILoveYou through July 16. Go online for drop off locations and donation list: backpackbash.com.

Unified Raffle — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, through July 28. Go online for prices and prizes: tinyurl.com/yak5xpr3.

Summit International Concours d' Elegance & Classic Car Show Registration — Register cars through Aug. 10, with portion of proceeds to benefit the American Heart Association; summitegllc.com.

A Summer Rosé Social Wine Tasting — A portion of proceeds will benefit the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Reservations: Dirk, 719-488-3019.

Front Line Benefit Concert — With Isaac Hoskins, Brendan O’Hara, Last Patrol Band and the Glass Mountain Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament — 7 p.m. July 13, King's Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Toon Drive, Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/2h95xsfz.

An Evening with Trey Taylor Concert — To benefit the Children's Literacy Center, 5-10 p.m. July 13, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

The Long Run — To benefit Shield 616, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. July 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

Rocky Mountain Run 5K — A portion of proceeds will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, 9 a.m. July 22, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required by July 21: tinyurl.com/y6w62v87.

The Cowboy Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 8 a.m. July 28, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: atlatigo.com.

Crafts and Cornhole — To benefit Camp Faubion Kids Crossing, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 30, Redleg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road; kidscrossing.com.

August

JA Golf Classic — 7 a.m. Aug. 4, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, 1050 Titus Blvd., Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/2dxv5axv.

Brunch Tours — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5 and Oct. 7, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/tours.

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon-6 p.m. Aug. 5, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.

2023 Accolades Luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 15, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: scwcc.com/accolades.

Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

Race Against Violence — 5K walk/run and activities to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m. Aug. 26, Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 26, TESSA 435 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/lyJ.

September

Colorado Springs Plane Pull — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, Sept. 9, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/planepull.

Pawtoberfest — To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Creek Regional Park, Colorado Springs; hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023.

National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: nmdr.org/happening-now.

October

Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

The Not So Little Things Luncheon — To benefit Fostering Hope, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Reservations: fosteringhopefoundation.org/events.

Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/bdh5nrx4.

Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7, US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p84xap3.

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's 145 Annual Celebration — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5esd3xk7.

November

City Aud Gala: Celebration 100 Years — With auction to benefit the City Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/53trenxa.

Gingerbread & Jazz — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m. VIP dinner, 7 p.m. general admission, Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: earlyconnections.org/gingerbread-jazz.

—

Email event details at least two weeks in advance to [email protected] with Community Calendar in the subject line.