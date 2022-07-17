July
#golf4prevention — To benefit the Baker Foundation, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Registration: golf4prevention.org.
Car Show — To benefit Fresh Start Center, 7 a.m. set-up, show 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Fresh Start Center, 7375 Adventure Way. Register car: colorado14ergirl@gmail.com, grant@freshstartcenter.com.
Pizza Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, noon-8 p.m. July 25, Parry’s Pizza and Taphouse, 1612 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 110. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 3bckc72m.
Riders 4 Children — Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities — 9 a.m. July 30, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles, 6640 Corporate Drive. Registration: riders4children.com.
August
Boy Scouts of America Sporting Clays Classic — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. France-ville Coal Mine Road. Register: 719-219-2915, pathwaytotherockies.org.
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $12. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Goodwill’s Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 18-20, Garden of the Gods Resort and Spa, 3320 Mesa Road; anenchantedweekend.com.
Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th Anniversary — 5:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 19, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Reservations: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 20, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Grand River Terrace, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations required by Aug. 19: cheyennevillage.org, Jeannie Porter, 719-572-7478.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Myron Stratton Home, 435 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tessapasta22.givesmart.com.
La Vida — To benefit the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
September
Tri-Lakes Cares Fundraiser — CPR class, 5-6 p.m. Sept. 1, Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Pawtoberfest — Dog walk and beer fest to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Sept. 17, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street. Registration: hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2022.
Boy Scouts of America Eagles for Eagles Golf Tourney — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19, Colorado Springs Country Club, 3333 Templeton Gap Road. Registration: 719-219-2915, pathwaytothe rockies.org.
Harvest Celebration — To benefit Food to Power, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24, Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/9df3h7hh.
Flight Gala — Live Auction — To benefit the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
October
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Tickets: bluesonthemesa.org.
Night of Comedy — Boots, Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
November
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19; joysoftheseasonht.org.
