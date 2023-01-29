February

Wirewood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares — 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Winter Fun — To benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Book talk and Q&A — With Colorado author Jeri Norton, who wrote "Colorado's Highest: The History of Naming Colorado's 14,000-Foot Peaks," to benefit Woman's Educational Society of Colorado College, 5 p.m. Feb. 9, Colorado College, Bemis Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: coloradocollege.edu/other/wes/index.html.

Boots, Bubbles and Bourbon Extravaganza — To benefit Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9, Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Tickets: honorflightsoco.net.

March

Recipe for Hope Luncheon — To benefit Care and Share Food Bank, noon-2 p.m. March 2, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: careandshare.org.

Wine Festival of Colorado Springs - The Wines of Northern Italy — To benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, March 2-4. Go online for events and locations. Tickets: winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com.

International Women's Day Brunch — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 4, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: iwd-coloradosprings.org.

Bowl for the Green Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families' programs for adults with disabilities and their families, 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org.

Tenacity: Women in Conservation — Honoring four Colorado women, hosted by Palmer Land Conservancy, 5-7 p.m. March 15, Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: palmerland.org.

Catholic Charities Shamrock Shindig — 5:30-9 p.m. March 17, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Tickets: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.

April

100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. April 19, The Warehouse, 25 S. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.

May

Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — 4-7 p.m. May 3, Clay Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave. Tickets: seniorresourcecouncil.org/events/henjum-accolades.

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m. May 20, with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala

Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.