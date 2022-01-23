Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
January
Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild Winter Dinner — To benefit youth music programs, 6 p.m. Thursday, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Reservations: cspguild.org.
February
Upadowna Silent Disco Fundraiser — Dance to music on wireless headphones, benefits access to outdoor programs, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St. Registration: eventbrite.com/d/co--colorado-springs/upadowna.
A Return to Broadway — To benefit Pikes Peak Opera League scholarships — 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18, Patty Jewett Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St. Paid Reservations required by Feb. 11: ppikespeak operaleague.org.
Heartspace Kids Art Auction — 7-10 p.m. Feb. 26, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St. Registration: heartspace-kids.org.
March
St. Patrick’s Day Gala — To benefit Catholic Charities, March 12, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Tickets: ccharitiescc.org.
April
Polar Plunge — To benefit Special Olympics Colorado, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Registration: specialolympicsco.org/event/coloradospringsplunge.
May
Pikes Peak United Way 100th Anniversary Gala — 7 p.m. May 7, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.; facebook.com/pikespeakunitedway.
Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower, 7-10 p.m. May 7, Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Registration: kidpowercs.org.
Joe Henjum Senior Accolades — Hosted by the Senior Resource Council,4:30-7:30 p.m. May 11, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: senior resourcecouncil.org
June
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m. June 11, Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle. Registration: aoafallen.org.
August
La Vida — To benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
