February

Winter Dinner — To benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cspguild.org.

March

Recipe for Hope Luncheon — To benefit Care and Share Food Bank, noon-2 p.m. March 2, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: careandshare.org.

Wine Festival of Colorado Springs - The Wines of Northern Italy — To benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, March 2-4. Go online for events and locations. Tickets: winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com.

International Women's Day Brunch — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 4, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: iwd-coloradosprings.org.

Pearl's Follies — To benefit the Old Homestead House Museum, 5:30 p.m. March 4, Cripple Creek Elks Lodge, 375 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek. Tickets: oldhomesteadhouse.com/pearls-follies.

Great Futures Gala — To benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-11 p.m. March 4, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Tickets: bgcppr.org

JA Rock 'N Bowl Black Tie Bowling — To benefit Junior Achievement, March 7-11, The Summit at InterQuest, 1180 InterQuest Parkway. Registration: secure.qgiv.com/event/jarocknbowl-blacktie2023.

Friends of the Library Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, East Library Community Room, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; friendsofppld.org.

Bowl for the Green Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families' programs for adults with disabilities and their families, 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksfcolorado.org.

Books in the Park Casino Night — To benefit El Paso County Fair & Events Center, 6:30 p.m. March 11, Whittemore Building, Calhan. Tickets: elpasocountyfair.com/p/tickets.

Tenacity: Women in Conservation — Honoring four Colorado women, hosted by Palmer Land Conservancy, 5-7 p.m. March 15, Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Tickets: palmerland.org.

Catholic Charities Shamrock Shindig — 5:30-9 p.m. March 17, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Tickets: ccharitiescc.org/stpatsgala.

Little Black Dress Gala — To benefit Junior League of Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m. March 22, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Reservations: jlcoloradosprings.org/little-black-dress.

