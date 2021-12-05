December
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Giveaway — 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; santa-bob.org.
Gazette Charities — El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Through Jan. 21, go online for events and to make a donation: emptystockingfundco.org.
February
Souper Bowl Saturday — To benefit Bear Creek Nature Center, noon-2 p.m. Feb. 12, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.