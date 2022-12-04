December
Colorado Gives Day — Through Tuesday; coloradogives.org.
Empty Stocking Fund — Through December. Go online for events and to make a donation: emptystockingfundco.org.
Christmas Tree Festival Holiday Brunch — To benefit Ronald McDonald House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/5nfxtejh.
Gingerbread Run and Festival Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Region TimeBanks, 1 p.m. check-in, run at 2 p.m., festival 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Registration: communityculturalcollective.org.
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Sunday, Woodland Park. Tickets: wphht.org.
Fresh-Cut Christmas Trees for Sale — To benefit friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Saturday and Dec. 11, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road; friendsofcmsp@gmail.com.
Christmas Tree Recycling — To benefit friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30-31, Jan. 2, 7-8, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. For only real trees, all decorations must be removed; friendsofcmsp@gmail.com.
February
Winter Fun — To benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.