January
Gazette Charities - El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Through Jan. 21, go online for events and to make a donation: emptystockingfundco.org.
February
Monte Carlo Masquerade — To benefit Colorado Springs Chorale, 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: cschorale.org/mcm-2022.
Souper Bowl Saturday — To benefit Bear Creek Nature Center, noon-2 p.m. Feb. 12, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
