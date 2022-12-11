December
Empty Stocking Fund — Through December. Go online for events and to make a donation: emptystockingfundco.org.
Fresh-Cut Christmas Trees for Sale — To benefit friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road; friendsofcmsp@gmail.com.
Christmas Tree Recycling — To benefit friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30-31, Jan. 2, 7-8, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. For only real trees, all decorations must be removed; friendsofcmsp@gmail.com.
February
Winter Fun — To benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.